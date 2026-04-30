West is undermining NPT with nuclear weapons transfer idea — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, April 30. /TASS/. Many Western states are increasingly asserting the possibility of moving toward nuclear weapons, which is detrimental to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Russian Ambassador-at-Large Andrey Belousov said at the 11th NPT Review Conference.

"All these developments are taking place with the vigorous approval and, as has already been noted, often the direct involvement of other countries of the "collective West," many of which are ever more insistently making suggestions that are detrimental to the NPT, implying the possibility of a move towards the possession of nuclear weapons. The EU leadership appears to be guided by similar considerations," the diplomat said.

Moreover, he noted, "information has come to light that certain actors in London and Paris were seriously considering the outrageous and utterly unacceptable idea of transferring elements of nuclear weapons to Ukraine, a step that would directly undermine the NPT's core provisions."