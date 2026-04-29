Call between Putin, UAE president not currently on agenda — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. There is currently no call planned between the presidents of Russia and the United Arab Emirates, Vladimir Putin and Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"No, not yet," Peskov said, when asked whether a call between the Russian and UAE presidents is planned.

Earlier, Emirati state agency WAM said the UAE will withdraw from OPEC and OPEC+ from May 1, 2026. The UAE said it wants to stabilize the global energy market, while its oil production policy will take into account global supply and demand, according to WAM.