Russian Security Council meets to discuss national security threats

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The Russian Security Council has met to discuss the national security landscape in the country, the council press service reported.

"The meeting of the Committee on Neutralizing Internal Threats to National Security of the Scientific Expert Council of the Russian Security Council, analyzed how the monitoring, analysis, assessment, and forecasting of threats to the national security of the Russian Federation is going, as well as the use of these results for high-level decision-making," the statement reads. "The approaches of foreign countries to assessing risks and threats to national security were reviewed, in particular, those of the United States, China, Kazakhstan, and Belarus."

The meeting also discussed the methodological foundations for organizing and implementing this work, as well as current areas for its development, the press service reported. "The key objectives of scientific research in this area were highlighted. Attention was also paid to the participation of federal executive bodies, within their authority, in forecasting threats to the security of the Russian Federation. The main forms of interdepartmental cooperation and the use of the potential of leading scientific and educational organizations of the Russian Federation were identified," according to the statement.

IT use

The experts also emphasized the need to unify and align the methodological approaches of government agencies and the scientific and expert community to the analysis and assessment of threats to the Russian Federation security, as well as to create conditions for the full and effective use of modern information technologies in the preparation and substantiation of forecast conclusions.

Meeting participants identified the main challenges in this area and discussed ways to address them. In particular, they noted the lack of practical experience among staff at scientific organizations and analytical units preparing forecasting materials, the absence of substantiated and measurable criteria, metrics, and indicators for assessing the quality and reliability of forecasts and assumptions being developed, and the need to develop and implement specialized software designed to analyze and process various data, including using artificial intelligence.

At the meeting, it was proposed to take additional measures to improve the theoretical and methodological foundations for conducting predictive scientific and analytical research, develop effective methods for generating predictive conclusions, and develop uniform, coordinated approaches to classifying security threats for all entities ensuring Russia’s security.