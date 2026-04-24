Kiev regime uses Chernobyl as tool for nuclear blackmail — Russian diplomat

IZHEVSK, April 24. /TASS/. Russia sees that the Kiev regime is trying to use the situation around the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant as a tool of nuclear blackmail, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"We see that the Kiev regime and its curators are trying to use the situation around the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant as an element of nuclear blackmail," she said at a press briefing. "It's horrifying, really. And it doesn't do them any good. But does anyone on Bankova Street really care about that?"

According to the Russian diplomat, such manipulations are a result of "total illiteracy, corruption, and absolute dehumanization."

"The Kiev regime uses the story of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant tragedy as well as the plant itself to come up with threats forming a false anti-Russian propaganda campaign. They don't think about the consequences in case the sarcophagus caves in," the diplomat added.

"I want to ask Brussels this question again: when all your officials make decisions on allocating billions [of euros] to help the Kiev regime commit terrorist attacks, do you not think about the fact that your own predecessors in Brussels, over all these years that we honor the memory of the victims of the Chernobyl tragedy, spoke about the fact that the consequences of this catastrophe were also felt in Western Europe very quickly," Zakharova added.