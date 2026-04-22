MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Ukraine is targeting Russian civilian infrastructure using weapons supplied by Western nations specifically for such operations. Dmitry Krasnov, Russia’s Honorary Attorney and a member of the Patriotic Education Council of the All-Russia Public Organization "Officers of Russia," addressed the recent Ukrainian drone strikes on residential buildings in Tuapse.

He questioned the rationale behind targeting civilians, pointing out that countries like Britain, the Netherlands, France, Germany, and Poland have decided to equip Kiev’s forces with hundreds of thousands of drones and medium-range missiles intended for strikes on Russian territory.

Krasnov expressed skepticism about the efficacy of Russia pursuing international legal avenues to address these actions. He stated, "International law has been undermined, and international courts are effectively failing to uphold their responsibilities."

Earlier, Yevgeny Shevchenko, head of the Civil Defense and Emergencies Department of the Tuapse Municipal District Administration, reported to TASS that the drone attacks on April 16 and 20 caused damage to seven private homes, 16 apartment buildings, and five social facilities.