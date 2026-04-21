Libya wants Russia to help resolve current crisis — foreign minister

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The powers that be in Libya would like Russia's help resolving the current internal political crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated in his opening speech during talks with acting Libyan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Taher al-Baour.

According to the top Russian diplomat, today Russia has a running dialogue with all political forces in Libya.

"It also seems to me that Libyan parties [to the conflict] are interested in Russia continuing its participation [in its settlement]," Lavrov noted.

Libya ceased to exist as a unified nation after its former leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed in 2011. In recent years, the country has been torn by the confrontation between the Tripoli-based authorities in the west and their eastern rivals backed by the Libyan National Army. In 2021, the UN-brokered Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Geneva elected an interim executive authority to govern until general elections, which have not yet been held. Currently, there are two unrecognized governments in Libya. The first, supported by the United Nations and headed by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, is based in Tripoli. The second, with the powers of a house of representatives, was originally based in Benghazi and later moved to Sirte. It is led by Osama Hammad.