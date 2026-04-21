Lavrov calls it 'success' if Iran, US reach agreements similar to those of 2015

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The US-Iran talks would be successful if the sides reach an agreement similar to the one reached in 2015, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"If the current efforts of the Iranian and American negotiators, which we support, result in something like the 2015 agreement, I think it would be a great success," the top diplomat said at a press conference following talks with Acting Libyan Foreign Minister Taher al-Baour.

"We understand Iran's position that it has already been a victim of false promises, including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action approved by the UN Security Council in 2015. It contained all the answers to the questions that the US now poses, and the US itself withdrew from it," Lavrov pointed out.

The foreign minister also quoted US President Donald Trump as saying that Washington’s main demand is for Iran to not possess nuclear weapons. "This is precisely the issue that the 2015 JCPOA was meant to solve. Among other things, it noted Iran's absence of military groundwork in the nuclear sphere and imposed the strictest control over the nuclear program in the world, which was harsher than the IAEA measures adopted for countries that have signed the agency's guarantees protocol," the top diplomat noted.

Lavrov believes that "history should serve as a lesson, which is why success now would mean returning to the previous agreements."