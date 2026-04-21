Russia interested in Malaysia as space launch site — Russian ambassador

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21. /TASS/. Moscow and Kuala Lumpur have mutual interest in cooperation in the space sector, in particular, Malaysia is attractive to Russia as a launch site for space rockets, Russian Ambassador to Malaysia Nail Latypov told TASS on the sidelines of the Defense Services Asia (DSA) international exhibition of arms and military equipment held in Kuala Lumpur.

"For our company (Roscosmos - TASS), Malaysia is very attractive as it is a very convenient site for building a launch station and launch equipment here. As experts explained to me, Malaysia is closer to the equator, so larger payloads can be launched into orbit from there," the ambassador said.

He added that the two countries are continuing substantive discussions on possible ways to develop cooperation. Malaysia, according to Latypov, is interested in collaborating with Russia in satellite development, as well as using Russian carrier rockets for placing its satellites into orbit. "There have already been examples where the Malaysians have approached us with specific proposals, and specific projects for launching small Malaysian satellites have already been implemented," the ambassador said.

The international exhibition of arms and military equipment, Defense Services Asia 2026, opened in Kuala Lumpur on April 20 and will run until April 23. The Rosoboronexport state arms exporting company is organizing the joint Russian exhibit.