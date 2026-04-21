Libyan stabilization could jumpstart relations with Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Tripoli could gain new momentum if the situation in Libya stabilizes, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said while opening talks with Taher al-Baour, acting minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation in Libya’s National Unity government.

"We are in constant contact. I think this serves many purposes, including the development of our bilateral relations, which could receive a new impetus if efforts to stabilize Libya and achieve national reconciliation succeed," Lavrov said.

According to him, this could help ensure security and improve the country’s investment attractiveness.