Top Russian diplomat to address key global issues at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

ANTALYA /Turkey/, April 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will deliver remarks at a special session of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum taking place in Turkey on April 17-19.

The top diplomat arrived in Turkey on a working visit at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan. The fifth edition of the event, organized by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, will be held on the Mediterranean coast under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It is expected to bring together heads of states and governments, ministers, business representatives and think tank analysts from around the world at the NEST Congress Center. According to the organizers, representatives from around 150 countries attended the event in 2025.

This year, the forum will be held under the theme of "Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties." Amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and numerous challenges and threats facing the world, the event is seen as timely.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing that Lavrov is scheduled to address a special session of the forum and hold bilateral meetings with his foreign counterparts. Key matters of the international agenda are expected to be discussed, including the situation in the Middle East, the South Caucasus and the Black Sea region, as well as current issues in relations with individual countries, the diplomat said.