Lavrov, Central Asian foreign ministers discuss cooperation, situation in Middle East

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed economic and security cooperation, and tensions in the Middle East and around Iran at a meeting in Moscow with the foreign ministers of the Central Asian countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The general mood for further consistent joint work on the progressive promotion of the entire complex of the Russian-Central Asian strategic partnership was emphasized. Special attention was paid to the topical issues of cooperation between Russia and the Central Asian states in the fields of economics, energy, ecology and regional security. A high degree of interaction between the six states was noted at the venues of the CIS, the EAEU, the CSTO and the SCO," the ministry said in a statement.

"The participants had an in-depth exchange of views on the topical issues on the international agenda amid the unprecedented escalation of tensions in the Middle East and around Iran."

The parties also discussed the implementation of the agreements reached at the second Central Asia-Russia summit on October 9, 2025 in Dushanbe, including the large-scale initiatives put forward at the summit. "A review has been conducted of the process of forming six-party working groups and agreeing on specialized roadmaps for the implementation of the joint action plan in the fields of economy, energy, transport, healthcare, culture, education, and ecology," the Foreign Ministry said.

"The meeting became an important stage of collective action to implement the decisions of the heads of the six states dated October 9, 2025, and allowed us to give a significant impetus to the coordination of relevant government structures and outline the ways to deepen cooperation between Russia and the Central Asian countries on the world stage," the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.