MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Finland’s Lapland, home of Santa Claus, is gradually turning into a training ground for NATO troops to practice combat in the Arctic, Russian Ambassador in Finland Pavel Kuznetsov said in an interview with TASS.

"The Finnish region of Lapland, home of Santa Claus, is being transformed into a training area for NATO units for combat in Arctic latitudes, a practice that has already raised legitimate concerns among local residents," he lamented.

Finland officially joined the North Atlantic Alliance in April 2023. US President Donald Trump has consistently insisted that member countries increase their military spending to 5% of the GDP. At the NATO summit in the Hague in June 2025, NATO leaders committed to reaching that level by 2035, at the instigation of Washington.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has stressed that Finland has irretrievably lost the status of a "fair broker" since it joined NATO as the bloc is deploying its troops in the Nordic country at an accelerated pace, and therefore it cannot act as a mediator in any international processes. The entire complex of "multifaceted bilateral cooperation that was once quite successful" has been dismantled, while the anti-Russian ideology has penetrated all layers of the Finnish society, Russia’s MFA noted.