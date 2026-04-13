Too early to say how Magyar election to change Russia's relations with Hungary — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The Russian side can’t yet say how relations between Moscow and Budapest will change after Peter Magyar's election as Hungarian Prime Minister, replacing Viktor Orban, but Russia and Hungary still have joint projects, so the sides "have something to work on together," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted.

"We don't know yet [how relations between Moscow and Budapest will change]," the Kremlin representative emphasized in a comment to Russia’s Channel One. "We have a fairly rich agenda for bilateral dialogue, we have joint projects in the implementation stage, and we need to work on them, this requires conversations, this requires communication. Therefore, we proceed from the understanding that we have something to work on together."

Earlier, Peskov called for "a little patience" regarding what the Russian side expects from the new Hungarian government. As the press secretary of the Russian President clarified in a comment to TASS, there are currently no high-level contacts with Hungarian colleagues in the schedule of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, but the Kremlin hopes they "will take place in time.".