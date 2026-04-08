Russia says Europe becomes accomplice to Kiev’s regime crimes at sea

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Europe’s refusal to condemn Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on ships flying the Russian flag makes European nations accomplices to the Kiev regime’s atrocities at sea, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She was referring to a recent drone attack on Arctic Metagaz, a Russian liquefied natural gas tanker in the Mediterranean Sea.

"The cold-blooded and methodical sending of unmanned motor boats and unmanned aerial vehicles obviously testify to the fact that the attackers wanted to destroy the vessel and kill the crew, as well as create an environmental disaster," she told a news briefing.

Zakharova said just as worrying as the "terrorist attacks on merchant ships by the Kiev regime" is the fact that they "occur with tacit, and sometimes not so tacit consent of Western states, which see such incidents, as they see it, ‘generally acceptable’ during an armed conflict. This means that the geography of the attacks has moved beyond the theater of military operations and continues to expand, endangering maritime transportation in various areas of the world ocean," she said.

She pointed out that the West has chosen to ignore this "blatant violation of international law" involving the Russian tanker.

"No European state has condemned the actions of its charges. In this case Europe becomes not only a tacit witness, but also a direct accomplice to the Kiev regime’s outrages," she said.