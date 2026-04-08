MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Ukraine’s efforts to extend its terrorist activities into the Mediterranean threaten to escalate regional tensions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned during a news briefing. She highlighted a recent report by Intelligence Online, which details how Ukrainian military intelligence, specifically the unit called Group 13 - an entity specializing in covert maritime operations - has utilized a dry cargo ship to track Russia’s so-called shadow fleet in the Mediterranean.

Zakharova explained that the vessel, a bulk carrier flying a flag of convenience, appears to operate as a standard cargo ship between the Black Sea and the Mediterranean. However, it is "specially outfitted to deploy maritime drones and capable of striking vessels involved in exporting Russian hydrocarbons," she stated. The spokeswoman further noted that the report indicates the attack on the Russian gas carrier Arctic Metagaz was the first such operation conducted outside the Black Sea, signaling a shift in Ukraine’s operational focus toward the Mediterranean - a development that could transform the region into a new hotspot of conflict.

She criticized the international community’s inadequate response, emphasizing that the lack of proper assessment is fueling a rise in armed attacks against civilian vessels and violating international laws designed to protect maritime safety. "The spread of such incidents underscores the urgent need for active discussions within relevant international organizations," Zakharova asserted.

Furthermore, she pointed out what she perceives as a troubling double standard: while European countries, including Britain and France, hypocritically promote resolutions condemning attacks on merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz at forums like the UN and the International Maritime Organization, they simultaneously turn a blind eye to similar threats emerging in the Mediterranean. "What kind of double standards are these?" she questioned.