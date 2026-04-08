Resuming cooperation in shipbuilding beneficial to Moscow, Seoul — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Resuming cooperation between Russia and South Korea in the area of shipbuilding, which was strategic in nature and was interrupted in 2022, would be beneficial to both parties, Russian Ambassador to Seoul Georgy Zinovyev said, adding though that obstacles still remain.

"Russian-South Korean cooperation in shipbuilding was strategic in nature. However, after 2022, the South Korean side was forced to withdraw from shipbuilding projects. Resuming cooperation in this area, which would be highly beneficial to both sides, appears difficult in the current environment," he said in an interview with TASS.

Among other things, 15 unique Arctic-class ARC7 gas carriers have been built at shipyards in South Korea in the interests of implementing the Yamal LNG project, the diplomat said, adding that they currently transport liquefied natural gas produced in Russia’s Arctic zone. "Practical cooperation has also been established with an emphasis on localizing technology and production at the Zvezda shipbuilding complex in the Primorsky Region," he noted.