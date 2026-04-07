MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Europe’s environmental policy has contributed to the crisis that the EU and the UK will face, special presidential envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

"These guys remain focused on ‘clean energy’ fantasies, ignoring the need to diversify energy sources. <...> Green policies contributed to the crisis the EU and the UK will face," he wrote on X, commenting on a post by the European Central Bank featuring remarks by its Supervisory Board Vice-Chair Frank Elderson.

Dmitriev also accompanied the post with a GIF from the movie "Mad Max: Fury Road," joking that perhaps the characters from the film's opening chase scene would visit the ECB to discuss "clean energy."

Elderson believes that Europe’s dependence on foreign energy sources complicates the ECB’s task of maintaining price stability and that achieving clean energy targets would reduce the impact of global market volatility on domestic energy prices.