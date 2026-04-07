BELGOROD, April 7. /TASS/. Troops from units of the 6th Guards Combined Arms Army of Russia’s Battlegroup North have neutralized more than 1,500 Ukrainian drones of various types in the Kharkov Region over the past week, a mobile air defense team commander, call sign "Brat," told TASS.

"Over 1,500 Ukrainian drones were destroyed by fighters of the Battlegroup North in the Kharkov Region in a week. The servicemen have developed a coordinated system for engaging various unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). We often use smoothbore guns against small FPV drones, and we shoot down Baba-Yaga drones or reconnaissance aircraft (aircraft-type reconnaissance UAVs - TASS) with our own drones," the serviceman said.

Brat added that the servicemen use a wide range of means to engage Ukrainian drones, including small arms and the latest electronic warfare systems.