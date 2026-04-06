LUGANSK, April 6. /TASS/. Ukraine lost almost 8,900 troops and foreign mercenaries in the special military operation zone in the past week, military expert Andrey Marochko said, citing data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

"About 8,840 Ukrainian militants and foreign mercenaries were killed and wounded in the past week. Russia’s Battlegroup Center, which is operating on the western border of the Donetsk People’s Republic and in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, caused the most damage to enemy manpower," he wrote on the VKontakte social media platform.

According to the expert, Russian forces destroyed eight tanks, including a US-made Abrams tank, 69 field artillery systems, 47 electronic warfare systems, 158 ammunition, fuel and supply depots, almost 700 combat vehicles, and more than 2,300 enemy drones.