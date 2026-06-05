Foreign services may seem convenient, but cost of dependence will emerge — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Foreign digital services may initially seem convenient, but over time the cost of dependence on them will inevitably become apparent, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Foreign services may initially seem convenient, but later the cost of this dependence will inevitably appear. Russia has already learned this lesson," Putin said.

"We have seen how some software providers leave the market, how payments get blocked, and how political interference occurs in commercial relations," the president continued. "We will strengthen our own critical infrastructure and cooperate only with partners who respect mutual obligations," he stressed.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.