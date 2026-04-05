Kiev troops bombard Donetsk People’s Republic nine times over past day

DONETSK, April 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled residential areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) nine times over the past 24 hours, a civilian was killed, the department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes at the DPR head’s office and government said in a statement.

"Over the past 24-hour period, nine shelling attacks by Ukraine’s armed formations were registered. We have information that a civilian has been killed," the statement said.

According to the statement, a passenger car, a truck, and two civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged. A total of 10 different types of munitions were fired.