Top Russian, Chinese diplomats call for de-escalation of situation in Persian Gulf — MFA

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. During a telephone conversation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi expressed support for promptly launching a political-diplomatic dialogue and taking steps to de-escalate the situation in the Persian Gulf, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"On April 5, a telephone conversation took place between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi," the statement said. "During the conversation, they discussed the situation in the Persian Gulf, as well as international efforts to bring an end to the confrontation in this important region as soon as possible and to launch a political and diplomatic dialogue," the ministry emphasized.

According to the statement, in the context of Middle East issues, the two ministers discussed ways to strengthen Russian-Chinese cooperation in various international forums, especially at the UN.

"[The top diplomats] expressed satisfaction with the convergence of Russia’s and China’s approaches on most issues on the global agenda, including the situation around Iran, linked to the unprovoked aggression by the US and Israel against that country," the ministry stressed.