Ukrainian military used UAV to attack dry cargo ship that sank in Sea of Azov — governor

GENICHESK, April 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces carried out a terrorist attack on a dry cargo ship in the Sea of Azov using a drone, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo reported.

"A dry cargo ship in the Sea of Azov was attacked by a Ukrainian drone. It has become known that the cause of the sinking of the Volgo-Balt ship in the Sea of Azov was a terrorist attack by the Kiev regime," the regional head wrote on his Max channel.

According to him, the attack took place on April 3. "Two days ago, on April 3, 2026, a ship carrying a cargo of wheat was attacked by a Ukrainian drone. The crew abandoned the sinking ship. It was only on April 5 that the sailors made contact - they had managed to reach the shore near the village of Strelkovoye in the Kherson Region," Saldo emphasized.

He noted that most of the crew has been admitted to a Kherson Region hospital and is receiving medical assistance, while one crew member has died, and the fate of two others remains unknown.

The governor also stressed that this criminal attack will not go unanswered. "This is not the first time Ukraine has attacked civilian vessels in neutral waters. There will be a response to these crimes," he concluded.