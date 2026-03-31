MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. NATO is experiencing a shortage of air defense systems, Russian law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"The Western military bloc itself is experiencing a shortage of air defense systems. For instance, the US asked Poland to supply Patriot air defense systems, but Polish National Defense Minister [Wladyslaw] Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that Warsaw does not intend to transfer its weapons to the US side," the agency’s source indicated.

Earlier, he added, the Baltic states requested additional air defense systems and fighter jets from NATO due to the increasing frequency of Ukrainian drone crashes on their territory.