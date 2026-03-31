Russia ready to facilitate resolution of Middle East conflict — ambassador to Iran

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to facilitate the resolution of the conflict in the Middle East with due consideration for Iran's legitimate interests, Russia’s ambassador to Tehran Alexey Dedov has told RTVI.

"We are ready to facilitate the resolution of the conflict and the search for solutions to existing problems through political and diplomatic means, with due consideration for Iran's legitimate interests," he said.

Dedov emphasized that Russia advocates an immediate cessation of hostilities by the parties to the conflict and the adoption of comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of civilians and civilian infrastructure in all Middle Eastern countries.

"Any attacks on civilian targets, wherever they may be located, must be ruled out. The continued shelling of educational institutions following the horrific attack on a girls' school in Minab is shocking in its cynicism," the ambassador noted.

Dedov said this conflict is a result of unprovoked aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran. "The first step toward normalization must be the immediate abandonment of the American-Israeli coalition's military adventure," Dedov concluded.

On February 28, the United States and Israel unleashed a war against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking Israel. US military facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Saudi Arabia were also hit.