Pamfilova becomes first in Russian history to be re-elected as CEC chair for third term

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Ella Pamfilova has become the first Central Election Commission (CEC) chairperson in Russian history to be re-elected for a third term, according to a decision made at the first organizational meeting of the new CEC membership. All 15 Central Election Commission members voted for her unanimously.

Pamfilova has headed the CEC since 2016. Prior to that, Alexander Veshnyakov and Vladimir Churov each served two terms as heads, while the first CEC chair, Nikolay Ryabov, and Alexander Ivanchenko, who succeeded him in 1996, each served one term.

Under Pamfilova’s leadership, the CEC conducted two State Duma election campaigns (2016 and 2021), two presidential campaigns (2018 and 2024), as well as a nationwide vote on constitutional amendments in 2020. The ninth composition of the Russian Central Election Commission is set to oversee the State Duma elections in 2026 and the 2030 presidential election.

Prior to her work at the CEC, Pamfilova served as head of the Presidential Commission on Human Rights, chair of the Presidential Council for the Promotion of Civil Society Institutions and Human Rights, and Russian Human Rights Commissioner. In addition, she was a People’s Deputy of the USSR and a State Duma lawmaker in the first and second convocations.