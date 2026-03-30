One person killed, 11 others injured: aftermath of Kiev’s night attack on Russia’s south

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 102 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

Air defense forces shot down over 60 Ukrainian UAVs in a massive attack on Taganrog and six districts of the southern Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar said. One person was killed and eight others were injured in a Ukrainian UAV attack on Taganrog. Three civilians were injured in Ukraine’s drone attack on the southern city of Krasnodar.

TASS has put together key facts about Ukraine’s overnight drone attack on Russian regions.

Scope

- During the past night, alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 102 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

- Overnight, air defenses shot down Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod, Kursk, Voronezh, Rostov, Volgograd, Penza, Ulyanovsk, Samara and Krasnodar Regions, the Azov Sea and Crimea, the ministry said.

- in Ukraine's massive attack on Russia’s south, air defenses intercepted and destroyed over 60 UAVs in Taganrog and several more in six districts of the Rostov Region. Governor Yury Slyusar said.

Casualties

- One person was killed and eight others were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on Taganrog, Mayor Svetlana Kambulova said.

- A woman who suffered in a drone attack on Taganrog is currently in a hospital, her condition is assessed as stable, Rostov Region Governor Slyusar said.

- Three persons, including two children were injured after a Ukrainian UAV fell on an apartment building in Krasnodar, the regional crisis response center reported.

- The injured persons received necessary medical assistance on the site without their hospitalization, it said.

Aftermath

- The Ukrainian UAV attack on Taganrog damaged 12 apartment buildings and 27 private homes, 10 cars and three enterprises.

- Falling UAV debris set fire to several residential buildings and cars in the city. All the blazes were extinguished.

- In the areas of fallen UAV debris in Taganrog in the Rostov Region, local residents were evacuated and rendered assistance, Governor Slyusar said.

- Emergency response teams are working on the sites of fallen UAV debris.

- A gas pipe was damaged in one of the residential buildings. Gas supply was cut off, which prevented any blazes.

- In the village of Nikolayevka in the Rostov Region, fallen UAV debris damaged a gas pipe. Gas supply was cut off and emergency teams are working at the scene.

- Apartments of a residential building were damaged by a falling UAV in Krasnodar, the regional crisis response center reported.

- Falling UAV debris damaged several apartments in one of the districts of Krasnodar.

- Windows were shattered in apartments of an apartment building and a balcony sustained damaged.