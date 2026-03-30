LUGANSK, March 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian losses in the special military operation zone amounted to nearly 8,900 troops and mercenaries over the past week, military expert Andrey Marochko reported.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to about 8,880 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, which is 440 more than in the previous reporting period. Russia’s battlegroup Center inflicted the greatest manpower losses on Ukrainian forces, operating along the western borders of the Donetsk People’s Republic and in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the expert wrote on his VKontakte page, citing his own sources.

Marochko added that over the past week, Russian troops also destroyed five tanks, nearly 700 various combat vehicles, 51 electronic warfare and counter-battery stations, 121 ammunition, fuel, and supply depots, as well as more than 3,100 enemy drones.