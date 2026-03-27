Fourteen children killed, 54 injured in Ukrainian shelling of Kherson Region since 2022

GENICHESK, March 27. /TASS/. Fourteen children have been killed and 54 injured by the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kherson region since 2022, according to a report on the activities of the Children's Rights Commissioner for the Kherson Region, Irina Kravchenko, received by TASS.

"Since the special military operation began, 68 minors living in the Kherson Region have been injured as a result of the Kiev regime’s criminal actions. Of these, 54 children were injured to varying degrees, and 14 children, unfortunately, died," the report states.

It clarifies that most of these cases are the result of shelling of residential areas and the use of prohibited weapons, mines, and ammunition by the Ukrainian armed forces. "These are schoolchildren and toddlers, children who went to the store, played in the yard, and studied in classrooms before the war entered their lives. We cannot change the past, but we must do everything possible to ensure that children living today in border and frontline zones are fully protected, and that every new threat is identified in a timely manner," the ombudsperson emphasized.

The Institute of the Children's Rights Commissioner in the Kherson Region began its work at the end of 2024. Key objectives for 2025 include building a system for preventing social orphanhood and supporting families, ensuring legal and social protection for children affected by hostilities and the families of the special military operation participants, and integrating the region into the Russian child welfare system—from guardianship and healthcare to education and social support.