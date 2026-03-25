Putin to meet with Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh on March 25 afternoon — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in the afternoon with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is currently on an official visit to Moscow, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The president will receive Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh in the late afternoon," Peskov said at a news briefing.

According to Peskov, "the Vietnamese prime minister has been working productively in Moscow these days as he has already met with the heads of both houses of our parliament, the secretary of the Security Council, and, of course, with his counterpart, the chairman of the Russian government."

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is currently paying a three-day official visit to Moscow. The most recent meeting between the Russian president and the Vietnamese premier took place on September 1, 2025, when both politicians participated in a meeting of the SCO Plus group in Tianjin, China.