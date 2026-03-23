Russia, Vietnam sign agreement on nuclear plant construction

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam signed the intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in building the first nuclear power plant in Vietnam.

Prime Ministers of Russia and Vietnam Mikhail Mishustin and Pham Minh Chinh took part in the document signing ceremony, as well as CEO of the Russian state nuclear corporation Alexey Likhachev.

Creation of the nuclear plant will give a strong impetus to development of cooperation in adjacent areas - high technologies, fundamental and applied research, Mishustin said earlier today.