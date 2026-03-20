Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with more than 60 UAVs over past day

BELGOROD, March 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked settlements in the Belgorod Region with more than 60 drones and fired over five munitions in the past 24 hours, the region’s operational command reported on its Telegram channel.

"In the Shebekinsky district, the city of Shebekino and the villages of Arkhangelskoye, Voznesenovka, Grafovka, Murom, Nezhegol, and Novaya Tavolzhanka were targeted by 21 drones, 12 of which were suppressed and shot down. Yesterday, a 17-year-old teenager injured on March 17 in a drone attack near a public facility in Korocha was admitted to the Shebekinsky district hospital. He received medical care and will continue treatment at home," the command stated, adding that a social facility, five private homes, and a commercial building were damaged in the area.

Ukraine also launched 15 UAVs in the Alexeyevsky and Krasnoyaruzhsky districts, causing no damage. The Belgorodsky district came under attack from seven drones, which struck a private home and outbuildings. In the Borisovsky district, one UAV damaged an outbuilding on the grounds of a public facility.

Settlements in the Grayvoronsky district were attacked with six munitions and 17 UAVs, resulting in damage to five private homes, with another private house completely destroyed by fire.