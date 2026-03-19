National leaders must do everything possible to prevent attacks on Bushehr NPP — Rosatom

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Leaders of Middle Eastern countries must do everything possible to ensure that the attacks on the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Iran are not repeated, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s state corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said.

"If an incident occurs, it will be at least regional in scope and will affect a large number of countries in the Middle East. None of the parties to the conflict will escape exposure to radiation if a serious accident occurs at Bushehr. Therefore, I believe leaders of the countries and parliamentarians must play their role in this, and must do everything to prevent even the hint of possible direct strikes by the current bloc from recurring," he told reporters.

The US and Israeli armed forces have the coordinates of the station’s operating unit, units under construction, and social facilities, the chief executive added.

"We once again appeal to the leadership of all parties to the conflict to make this an island of safety and not allow any risk," he stressed.