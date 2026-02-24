Russia calls for impartial UN Sustainable Development Goals implementation — Russian MFA

BANGKOK, February 24. /TASS/. Russia supports an inclusive and non-politicized approach to implementing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations Kirill Logvinov told TASS on the sidelines of the 13th Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development in Bangkok.

He emphasized that the main discussion at the forum "was built around ways to accelerate the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (2030 Agenda)." "Russia is committed to implementing the 2030 Agenda and views the SDGs as a unifying factor requiring the combined efforts of all states and the mobilization of available resources. We advocate for a comprehensive, inclusive, and non-politicized approach to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda. The key to its achievement lies in abandoning dividing lines and fostering genuine multilateral cooperation — this is what we emphasized in our speeches," he said.

Logvinov noted that "the implementation of the 2030 Agenda is facing serious challenges." "To truly achieve the SDGs, the world requires additional investments of $4 trillion annually. According to the UN Secretariat, only 35% of the 169 targets outlined in the 2030 Agenda are being met as planned, progress on about half is minimal, and 18% are stagnating or regressing. The global community urgently needs original and innovative solutions, which are being sought by regional forums on sustainable development integrated into the UN system for regular review of SDG progress. ESCAP (Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific) oversees our priority region, Asia-Pacific," the Russian diplomat added.

"Despite these challenges, the vast majority of states are not abandoning the 2030 Agenda. It continues to serve as a 'guiding star' for the global community, setting strategic benchmarks for progressive and comprehensive development. An alternative plan with similarly broad support simply does not exist yet," Logvinov stressed.

In 2015, UN member states adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It contains 17 goals aimed at ending poverty, preserving the planet's resources, and ensuring prosperity for all.

.