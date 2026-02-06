Russia, US agree on need to begin New START talks promptly — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia and the United States acknowledge the urgent need to engage in dialogue on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

"There is an understanding, it was also addressed in Abu Dhabi, that both sides will take a responsible approach, and both sides recognize the need to start talks on this issue promptly," he added.

The New START Treaty, the last international legal restriction on the deployment of nuclear weapons, expired on February 5 due to Washington’s reluctance to extend it. US President Donald Trump said earlier that he expected to make a "better" agreement that would include China.

Moscow suggested extending the treaty’s validity for another year after the document expired but received no official response from Washington to the initiative. As for China, Moscow believes that it’s up to Beijing to make a decision and will respect any choice China makes. However, Russia emphasized that if New START’s scope was expanded at some point, it should include nuclear powers such as the UK and France, US allies and NATO members, whose nuclear capabilities are not covered by any strategic stability agreement.