Lavrov to draw OSCE chair’s attention to rights issues facing believers, ethnic minorities

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov will focus his upcoming talks with Ignazio Cassis, Swiss foreign minister and current Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) chairman-in-office, on attempts to distort history, media censorship issues, and the need to safeguard the rights of believers and ethnic minorities, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

The Russian foreign minister "will emphasize the most pressing issues facing the OSCE region, including the need to combat the manifestations of neo-Nazism, prevent attempts to falsify history and censor the media, as well as the need to defend traditional values, the rights of believers and ethnic minorities."

According to the ministry, Lavrov will point out that the practice of replacing the organization's key events (including the Human Dimension Implementation Meeting) with non-consensus formats has continued for the fourth year.