Russian delegation promptly reports to Putin on progress of Abu Dhabi talks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The Russian delegation is reporting to President Vladimir Putin on the progress of the consultations in Abu Dhabi with the representatives of the US and Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Of course, our delegation is promptly reporting to the head of state," he emphasized.

The first round of trilateral security consultations took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The Russian negotiating team was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff. The second round is being held in the UAE capital on February 4-5.