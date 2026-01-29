Modalities of Abu Dhabi meeting to be coordinated until Sunday — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The modalities of upcoming expert talks in Abu Dhabi will be coordinated until the day when dialogue shall resume, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Those modalities will be directly coordinated until the day of the meeting, until Sunday. In effect, that will not be a game changer, but certainly everything will be done toward providing an opportunity to continue dialogue," he said.

On January 23, Abu Dhabi hosted the first day of security consultations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine. The second meeting took place on January 24. The Russian negotiating group was headed by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff. Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, headed the Ukrainian group. Earlier, Peskov announced that the talks are scheduled to continue on February 1.