Russia’s gold reserves rise by 614 tons in 2025 — Natural Resources Ministry

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia’s gold reserves increased by 614 tons in 2025, while coal reserves rose by 938.1 mln tons, according to a statement by the Ministry of Natural Resources citing Minister Alexander Kozlov.

"Positive momentum in reserve growth in 2025 was recorded for most types of raw materials. The total increase in proven reserves amounted to 614 tons of gold, 3 mln tons of copper, 938.1 mln tons of coal, 984.2 mln tons of iron ore, 17.3 mln tons of titanium, 5,500 tons of tungsten, and 1.5 mln tons and 163.9 mln tons of nepheline and synnyrite ores, respectively," Kozlov was quoted as saying.

For 2024, the increase in reserves of this precious metal, including additional exploration of already discovered sites, totaled 804.6 tons, the ministry previously reported.