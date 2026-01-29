Nearly 30 Ukrainian UAVs attack Belgorod Region over past 24 hours

BELGOROD, January 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked Russia’s bordering Belgorod Region with nearly 30 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) over the past 24 hours, the regional emergency response center reported on Telegram.

Thirteen enemy drones seven of which were suppressed and shot down, attacked the city of Shebekino, the Meshkovoye and Novaya Tavolzhanka settlements in the Shebekino district. A man was killed when two drones struck a car in the Novaya Tavolzhanka settlement. The vehicle was damaged.

In the city of Shebekino, a car, an infrastructure facility, and a building in the territory of an enterprise were damaged," the emergency response center said.

Three drones attacked the Volokonovsky district where a man was injured when an FPV drone hit a moving automobile. The victim was administered first aid and is undergoing outpatient treatment. Private houses and a car were also damaged in the district. In the Belgorod district, one UAV damaged the facade of an apartment building and two vehicles.

Five UAVs were suppressed and shot down over the Valuysky district. Eight munitions were fired at the Graivoronsky district during two attacks, there were also five UAV attacks. The Krasnoyaruzhsky district was attacked with six munitions, and one FPV drone was downed over the area. There was no damage in the municipal districts.