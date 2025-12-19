Russia wants 2026 to be peaceful, free of military conflicts — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russia really wants to live in peace and without military conflicts next year, so efforts are now underway to resolve all contentious issues through negotiations.

"We would really like to live in peace next year, without any military conflicts. I repeat, we would really like to, and we are striving to resolve all contentious issues through talks," the Russian president stressed.

In his view, achieving peace requires "eliminating the root causes of the conflict."

"So that nothing like this happens again in the future, so that peace is long-lasting, strong, and stable. This is what we will strive for," Putin said.