LUGANSK, December 11. /TASS/. The West prefers to ignore the doxing of Russian children on the Mirotvorets (Peacemaker) extremist website, just as it turns a blind eye to other crimes committed by Ukrainian authorities, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

Earlier, reports revealed that 25 Russian children aged three to nine had been added to the Mirotvorets database for allegedly "deliberately violating the state border" and "attempting to undermine the territorial integrity and sovereignty" of Ukraine. Among those included are two children aged three and four, six five-year-olds, three seven-year-olds, two nine-year-olds, as well as five six- and eight-year-olds each.

"The Westerners once tried to shut down the garbage fire that is Peacemaker, but only when foreign journalists or certain Western figures appeared there. Otherwise, they prefer to ignore all crimes, including this one, committed by their proteges. That is, the [Ukrainian] Nazis are now proteges of the Westerners. And so, when they are killing our children, the Westerners will look the other way, continuing to talk about the binding nature of universal human norms, humanitarian law, and the right of everyone to at least exist. Therefore, it is the quintessence of both the connivance and the savage nature of Banderites, who are now part of high-ranking officials of the Ukrainian regime," he said.

Earlier, Miroshnik told TASS that the Ukrainian government is showing its pure hatred toward Russian children by doxing them on the Mirotvorets extremist website.

About the Mirotvorets website

This is not the first time that children’s personal data has been published on the Mirotvorets website. Earlier, minors aged between two and 17 were entered into its database. In 2021, Faina Savenkova, a writer from the Lugansk People’s Republic who was 12 years old at the time, was placed on the website. The website’s administrators alleged that the girl "participated in anti-Ukrainian propaganda events." Savenkova noted that "the publishing of the personal information of children on such websites violates children’s rights."

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 in order to identify those who allegedly pose a threat to Ukraine’s national security, and publish their personal data. Over the years, it has collected the personal information of journalists, artists and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the website’s administrators for some other reason.