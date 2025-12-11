MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Ukraine must adhere to the rules of the UN Charter and numerous international human rights conventions, not merely mandates set by the European Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during an ambassadorial roundtable on the topic of settling the Ukrainian conflict.

He noted that in the updated version of the US plan for Ukraine, which originally consisted of 28 points, their number decreased after contacts with Europeans.

"As for the rights of national minorities and religious freedoms, for some reason a phrase appeared in the text stating that Ukraine must adopt the European Union’s rules regarding the rights of national minorities and religious freedoms. It seems to me that the question should be posed differently," he remarked. "Ukraine must comply with the Charter of the United Nations and numerous international conventions, universal conventions on human rights, on the rights of national minorities and on religious freedoms. To reduce its obligations only to acting as required by the rules of the European Union, I consider that unacceptable."

Lavrov also stressed that the original version of the US plan also included an important provision on banning Nazi ideology and eradicating all its activities.

"And the point that required banning all Nazi ideology and activity, [after contacts with Europe] it disappeared, obviously, at the demand of the Europeans, and, of course, the Zelensky regime," the top Russian diplomat noted.

Furthermore, Lavrov added that the rights of national minorities and religious freedoms are universally recognized. "They are not regulated by the European Union. Within itself, the European Union can do as it pleases, but it should not impose its rules on others," Lavrov remarked. "Especially since we know which minorities, not national ones at all, are primarily of concern in modern Europe. And we know how ‘religious freedom’ is interpreted."