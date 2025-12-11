Europe's ideas will not be useful for negotiations on Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The ideas being cherished by Europe will not be useful for negotiations on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Europe is trying in every way to get to the settlement table, but the ideas Europe is nurturing will not be useful for the negotiations," he said during an embassy roundtable on Ukraine’s settlement.

"They really need to look at themselves from the outside and take a serious approach, rather than continue propaganda and agitation," Lavrov added.