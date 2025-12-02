Russia will take cooperation with China, India to new level — Putin

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russia, China, and India have long maintained strong bonds of friendship and strategic partnership. During the plenary session of the Russia Calling! forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored Moscow’s ambition to elevate this cooperation to a new, more advanced level - specifically by enhancing its technological dimension.

Putin highlighted Russia’s commitment to expanding collaboration with interested nations, noting that the majority of these countries - acting rationally and pragmatically - are eager to deepen their partnerships. He pointed out that over the past three years, Russia has notably increased its trade volume with these key allies, particularly China and India, countries with which Russia shares decades of friendship and strategic ties.

"I am aware that many representatives of Chinese and Indian delegations are present here today," Putin remarked. "I want to emphasize our goal to take our cooperation with the People's Republic of China and the Republic of India to a qualitatively new level by strengthening its technological component."

According to the Russian leader, numerous joint projects in energy, industry, space, agriculture, and many other areas are already aimed at this. "We have established a substantive dialogue with Chinese President Xi Jinping on economic issues, and we will also discuss these topics in detail during my upcoming visit to India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Putin stated.