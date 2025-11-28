US provides Russia with details of peace plan agreed on with Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Washington has provided Moscow with the details of its peace plan, refined following US-Ukrainian consultations in Geneva, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing.

"The key details have been handed over, and discussions will be held in Moscow next week," he said.

The US and Ukraine held consultations on Washington’s 28-point peace plan on November 23. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the meeting as "the most productive" so far since the beginning of the conflict. Ukrainian media outlets reported that Washington and Kiev had reached consensus on most aspects of the plan, with the US agreeing to place issues related to Ukraine’s EU integration and NATO accession on a separate track.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated earlier that the US plan could serve as a foundation for efforts to settle the Ukraine conflict.