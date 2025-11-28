Russia supports Venezuela as it defends sovereignty from foreign threats — deputy PM

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russia is expressing its support to the government of Venezuela in defending the country’s national sovereignty amid external threats, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said during the 19th session of the Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission.

"On behalf of the Russian Federation’s government we express support to the government of [Venezuelan President] Nicolas Maduro and our solidarity with the fraternal nation of Venezuela in defending the national sovereignty from foreign threats," he said. "We admire the Venezuelan people’s determination in protecting their motherland’s true sovereignty."

"We are boosting strategic partnership in the defense sphere," the deputy premier added.

Chernyshenko emphasized that Venezuela "remains Russia’s reliable partner and ally" in Latin America and on the global arena in general. In his words, Moscow values its political dialogue at all levels, including the supreme one, and assured that Russia is determined to boost its bilateral relations with the republic.

The commission convened under the presidency of the Russian deputy prime minister and Venezuelan Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez. The sides signed 18 documents on cooperation in various spheres, along with the final statement.