Russia pushes for developing CSTO air force and air defense system — Putin

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. The issue of developing an air force and air defense system at the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requires attention, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

"We think that the issue of developing an [CSTO] air force and an air defense system requires special attention," the Russian head of state emphasized.

Russia also plans to host a number of joint events to train troops and special forces, including next stages of Interaction, Echelon and Search exercises, Putin continued.

"Much has to be done, too, in order to improve mechanisms of interaction between peacekeeping forces. We view the development of cooperation between our countries in ensuring the CSTO’s technological leadership in the defense sphere as a key priority of Russia’s [CSTO] presidency. And we plan to focus on efforts toward deepening cooperation between defense plants," he stated.

According to Putin, Russia will make every contribution to help collective security forces embrace the latest advancements in military medicine.