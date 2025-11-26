Calls for firing Witkoff after ‘leaks’ aim to derail peace process — Kremlin

BISHKEK, November 26. /TASS/. Calls within the United States for the dismissal of US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, following the release of alleged transcripts of his conversations with Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, are, according to Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, an effort to derail the fragile progress toward a peace settlement in Ukraine.

"First of all, there is nothing particularly alarming about this," Peskov stated, referring to the publicly available transcripts of the conversations attributed to Witkoff and Ushakov. "If we abstract away from whether this is true or not." The Kremlin spokesman recalled that "President Trump himself, by the way, spoke indirectly in defense of Witkoff - that's the usual job of a negotiator."

He further suggested that the push to remove Witkoff is likely motivated by a desire to hinder the modest momentum toward resolving the conflict through diplomatic means. "Probably, the calls advocating for Witkoff's dismissal are primarily aimed at sabotaging the ongoing efforts for a peace resolution," Peskov added. "Of course, many people will stop at nothing in attempts to disrupt this process.".