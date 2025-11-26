Kremlin aide announces preliminary agreement for Witkoff to visit Moscow next week

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. There is a preliminary agreement for US special envoy Steve Witkoff to visit Moscow next week, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov announced in an interview with VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin.

"As regards Witkoff, I can announce a preliminary agreement for him to visit Moscow next week," Ushakov said, adding that Wtikoff will be travelling with a number of US officials "who are involved in Ukraine matters."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he had dispatched Witkoff for meetings in Moscow, without specifying exactly when the visit may take place.